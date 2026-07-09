Symptoms of parasitic stomach bug and when to seek treatment

You may want to think twice before skipping a good wash of your summer produce. North Texas is experiencing a seasonal uptick in cases of an intestinal parasite called cyclosporiasis.

While only four cases have been officially confirmed — two in Denton County and two in Collin County — NTX Now's Ron Corning spoke with Juan Rodriguez, chief epidemiologist for Denton County, about the symptoms, causes, and when you should see a doctor.

Symptoms to look out for

Stomach cramps, watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea, and fatigue are all signs you may have cyclosporiasis.

Rodriguez says a key indicator for this disease, as opposed to another stomach bug, is when symptoms subside for awhile and then come back.

"The tell-tale sign often is the prolonged illness that comes and goes," he said. "If you don't feel like you're getting better, it's a good time to seek care."

How is cyclosporiasis spread?

Most commonly, Rodriguez says this parasite is spread through items contaminated with feces, or in fresh produce.

In previous outbreaks, he says raspberries, cilantro, snow peas, lettuce, and basil were all foods that were contaminated.

Precautions to take

Wash your hands and produce thoroughly.

Don't forget to properly wash cooking items like knives, cutting boards, and utensils.

"It's always best practical advice to wash your fruits and vegetables," Rodriguez said. "Unfortunately, the washing may not always reduce the risk for this particular bug but it's always good advice to do those practices to minimize exposure."

Ron Corning is a host of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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