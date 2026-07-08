What a schism in the Catholic Church could mean for Texas parishioners

Last week saw the culmination of a crisis within the Roman Catholic Church that some historians have called the biggest schism in over 150 years.

The Vatican issued a decree last Thursday against the Society of Saint Pius X, known widely by its acronym SSPX, excommunicating hundreds of priests who make up the faction's clergy.

The move came after numerous warnings from the Vatican and Pope Leo XIV for the group, which adheres to a strictly traditionalist view of Catholicism, not move forward with the consecration of four new bishops without papal approval.

SSPX went ahead anyways, and now the situation leaves the future uncertain for the faction, which has numerous chapels in Texas.

Christoper Altieri, a scholar, author and managing editor of Crux Now, joined Texas Standard to discuss how things came to a head and what this means for parishioners in Texas. Listen to the interview in the player above or read the transcript below.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: Let's begin with this organization, SSPX. When people say "traditionalist," I think of the Latin Mass perhaps. What does "traditionalist" mean in this context?

Christopher Altieri: Sure, I think that that's a good place to start. They are particularly devoted to what we call the Traditional Latin Mass, the way that the Church celebrated Mass right up through the year 1969, with some modifications that followed right after the Second Vatican Council from 1962 to 1965.

There was a committee that really did a major overhaul of the way that the Church celebrates Mass that came into effect at the end of 1969. The SSPX were sort of iffy about that right from the get-go.

And that's a little bit of an anachronism. In fact, the founder of the society, a fellow by the name of Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, founded the priestly society in 1970, precisely as a society of priests who would be devoted to the rites as they were celebrated before the reform now.

Now let me just ask you for clarity, does the SSPX recognize papal authority or the power of the Pope even to excommunicate this organization?

Oh sure. Now, whether they believe themselves to be excommunicated in this particular case, that's another question. They're using a pretty sharp knife on this I think — and if I can mix metaphors, maybe tying themselves into knots in order to avoid saying that what has happened has happened.

It's a really fascinating thing and it would be awfully easy to get into the weeds on all of this stuff, but I know we're pressed for time. So the best way to say it is that, giving them fair shake and seeing it from their point of view, they think that especially since the time of the council and in the decades since the council, a lot of doctrinal wishy-washiness has entered the church and they're concerned about that.

They believe themselves sort of the Pope's loyal opposition — loyal sons of the church. I think, as a practical matter, what they're doing is basically they're actually trying to be more Catholic than the Pope.

I see. SSPX has numerous chapels all over the world, including here in Texas, but now you have church clergy like the Archbishop of San Antonio warning Catholics to actually stay away from SSPX chapels.

Where does the Vatican's decree leave SSPX congregants or followers in the eyes of the Church?

Well, an explanatory note that accompanied the decree last week makes it clear that the confessions that SSPX priests hear are no longer valid, and that weddings at which SSPX priests officiate are no long valid.

Now, they had been valid right up to the excommunication, up to the consecration which incurred the excommunication by a special accommodation that Pope Francis had granted in 2016 and 2017.

Well, what happens now? I mean, the SSPX has at once said that they don't recognize this as an excommunication or a valid excommuncation. The Church seems to be suggesting that there is a way to come back into the fold, if I understand things correctly.

For priests who have taken this excommunication for what it is and what it's meant to be, which is a wake-up call… You know, I think it's important for folks to understand that being under an excommunications is not, you know, the act is not the Church damning people to Hell or something like that.

We say in technical language that an excommunication is a medicinal penalty, which means that it's there to sort of wake people up and say "hey, you guys have really, really fouled up on this and you've got to get right with us." And then the church says "here's how."

For priests who say, "Hey, this is a bridge too far. I want to keep being a priest. I want to stay in communion with Rome or return to communion with Rome," they've provided for priests to be able to do that.

As for the lay people, you know, lots of people, especially in more recent years, because they're drawn to the traditional liturgy… And if we're being perfectly frank, it is very beautiful, especially when it is done very well and the SSPX folks are nothing if not careful about the way they celebrate liturgy. So it is something that's very beautiful. And a lot of people would frequent their chapels for that reason and are maybe even not really aware of all of the doctrinal and ecclesiological squabbling that's going on in the background.

Those folks are also of concern to the Church, and the Church has said, well, "steer clear of these folks," right? And that's what, I think, a lot of the local bishops that you mentioned earlier have done through their own pastoral letters. They said, "hey, guys, that's enough of these guys for right now. Let's steer clear until we can sort this out."

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