The woman behind the pink Cadillac — key takeaways from a new book about Mary Kay's life

Popular culture frequently reduced Mary Kay Ash to pink suits, wigs and over-the-top sales conventions, making her an easy punchline.

But author Mary Lisa Gavenas argues those familiar images obscured a far more consequential story. In Selling Opportunity: The Story of Mary Kay, Gavenas peels back decades of mythology to reveal Ash as one of America's most influential entrepreneurs and a pioneering business leader who created new opportunities for women at a time when few existed.

Drawing on years of original reporting, Gavenas spoke to NTX Now's Ron Corning about Ash's personal struggles, as well as the business decisions and leadership philosophy that helped her build one of the world's most recognizable companies while challenging long-held assumptions about the woman behind the brand.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear the full conversation, click the 'listen' button above.

1. Mary Kay was far more than a cosmetics executive

One of Gavenas' central arguments in the book is that history has often placed Mary Kay Ash into the narrow category of the "beauty industry," overlooking her significance as a business innovator.

Ash became the first woman to chair a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange and remains the only woman included in one edition of Forbes' 'history of the greatest businesses. Gavenas says those accomplishments have often been overshadowed by the company's highly recognizable branding.

2. The pink Cadillacs weren't a distraction — they were brilliant marketing

The very things critics mocked became some of Ash's greatest business assets.

The pink cars, diamonds and unmistakable branding generated enormous publicity. Rather than pushing back against the jokes, Ash welcomed the attention because she understood that recognition translated into business growth.

According to Gavenas, Ash intentionally avoided correcting inaccurate media coverage, believing any exposure kept her company in the public eye. By never pushing back, Ash allowed some inaccurate reporting to become legend and lore.

3. Her biggest breakthrough came after personal tragedy

One of the book's biggest revelations challenges a long-standing part of Mary Kay lore. Many people assume Ash and her husband built the company together. Gavenas' reporting tells a different story.

After her husband died unexpectedly, Ash abandoned the franchise model he favored and instead built the company around her own vision. That decision allowed her to retain control of the business and create an opportunity that women without significant financial resources could realistically pursue.

4. She built a business around recognition as much as sales

Mary Kay's famous prizes weren't simply flashy rewards. Gavenas says Ash believed recognition was one of the strongest motivators in business. Whether it was a pink Cadillac, a diamond bracelet or public praise, she understood the power of making people feel valued.

Her management philosophy emphasized encouragement, personal connection and positive competition rather than criticism. Those principles, Gavenas says, influenced leaders well beyond the cosmetics industry.

5. Empowering women was the mission

Gavenas says Mary Kay's business model was never just about cosmetics.

Ash drew heavily from her own experiences as a woman who encountered limited professional opportunities. Even as technology evolved in the 1990s, she resisted replacing salespeople with online commerce because she believed the real value of the company was helping women build confidence, relationships, and financial independence.

For Ash, the products mattered, but the people selling them mattered even more.

Ron Corning is a co-host of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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