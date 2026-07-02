Why Texas? As Republican fight for control of Congress heats up, GOP convention planned for Dallas

In just over two months, Republicans will convene in Dallas for the party's first ever national midterm convention, a move Texas political experts say highlights the state's growing importance in the fight for control of Congress.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the event in a Truth Social post, calling Dallas one of his "favorite places in the world."

Trump billed the convention it as a time for Republicans to celebrate the "successes of the American People who transformed our Country through the America First Agenda" and build momentum for the November elections.

Trump himself is expected to speak at the event, which the party says will serve as the launchpad for Trump's "barnstorming" tour of the country to rally voters in the final weeks before the Election Day.

The convention is scheduled for Sept. 9 and 10 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. It will be the first time Republicans have held a national convention in Dallas since 1984.

It's noteworthy, in part, because the Republican National Convention is usually only held every four years during presidential election cycles, instead of during the midterms.

"If we're going to defy history we've got to do things a little differently," said Florida State Senator Joe Gruters, Chairman of the Republican National Committee, in an interview with The Dallas Express.

"When you've got the best showman that's ever existed in your party you have to put him front and center," he added.Trump's announcement comes at a pivotal time for Republicans nationally, as the party works to defend its narrow majority in the U.S. House. At the same time, the GOP is also trying to hold onto a U.S. Senate seat in Texas in a race that has unexpectedly become one of the nation's most closely watched this year.

Recent polling in the U.S. Senate race between Democratic Texas House member James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton, the state's current attorney general, shows the candidates running neck and neck.

These numbers have forced the GOP to spend more time and resources in Texas — an unfamiliar position for the party, since the Lone Star State has reliably voted Republican for decades. No Democrat has been elected to a statewide office for more than thirty years.

Texas' U.S. Senate race alone is expected to be the most expensive contest of the 2026 midterms. AdImpact, a company that analyses and tracks political spending, estimates spending in the race will eclipse $440 million by November (Republicans already spent nearly $130 million on the race during primary season).

Texas takes center stage ahead of the 2026 midterms

So, why bring this first-of-its kind midterm GOP convention to Texas? Austin-based Republican strategist Brendan Steinhauser calls it a natural choice: The state offers Trump one of the party's largest and most enthusiastic audiences while also helping Republicans motivate their voters here.

"President Trump wants to come to a state that voted for him twice...that will guarantee a big, lively crowd for him," Steinhauser told The Texas Newsroom. "It's an even better time to do it now because there is a competitive Senate race."

University of Texas at San Antonio political scientist Jon Taylor has a different take.

"They're worried about losing," said Taylor. To him, the decision shows Republicans are seriously concerned about Texas being more competitive.

"They've seen the public polls out there, you know, showing Talarico with a slight lead or tie and such like that," Taylor told The Texas Newsroom. "My guess: Their internal polling is scaring them."

Steinhauser disputed that characterization and argued Texas has long been one of the Republican Party's strongest organizing states.

But both Taylor and Steinhauser do agree that the convention — especially featuring an appearance by Trump — could help energize the state's Republican voters. That's particularly important during a midterm election. Historically, when the party voters align with already holds the presidency, it's proved more challenging to get them to the ballot box.

"For Republicans worried about mobilization, Donald Trump is one of the biggest mobilizing factors for Republican voters," said Joshua Blank, a political scientist at the University of Texas at Austin.

This year, Blank said every one of those voters is important.

Democrats need to flip about a handful of seats to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives, making solid turnout in Republican-leaning states crucial for the GOP. A strong Republican showing at polls in Texas could help the party protect its vulnerable U.S. House incumbents and boost Paxton's Senate campaign.

"The key is, if they can turn out their voters and get them excited to fight hard," said Nancy Sims, a political scientist with the University of Houston. "That'll get the red blood pumping."

What to expect in Dallas this September

UTSA's Jon Taylor said the convention is likely to resemble "a two-day MAGA rally," centered on Trump and Republican messaging heading into the fall campaign.

That's similar to how Gruters, the RNC chair, is describing it.

"This convention will be a Trumpapalooza, to showcase the work Republicans have done to advance the America First agenda," wrote Gruters in a Tuesday post on X.

The September convention also marks the RNC's return to Dallas for the first time in 42 years. In 1984, when the city last hosted the convention, it was considered a Republican stronghold. Today, Dallas is one of Texas' largest Democratic-leaning cities, adding another layer of political symbolism to the event.

Steinhauser, the Republican strategist, said the midterm convention is also an opportunity for Trump to demonstrate the strength of his political movement.

"It's a great visual for him to be surrounded by thousands of Texas Republicans who are supporting the president and supporting the nominee for U.S. Senate," he said.

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