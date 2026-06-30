Canada and Morocco will play in Houston on July 4 for the city’s final World Cup match

Michael Adkison / Houston Public Media NRG Stadium, called "Houston Stadium" during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, decked out with FIFA signage on June 10, 2026.

In a nail-biting finish, Morocco's national soccer team beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout Monday night, putting the team on a path to Houston for its next World Cup match.

Morocco, ranked No. 6 in the world by FIFA, will now take on Canada at NRG Stadium at noon Saturday, July 4 in the round of 16. It will be the final World Cup match in Houston, which has hosted six other matches as part of the international soccer tournament.

Tickets are still available for resale and from third-party vendors. The cheapest seats from FIFA's resale marketplace were $920 as of Monday night, while the cheapest tickets on SeatGeek were going for $929.

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Canada, one of the three host countries for the tournament, advance to the round-of-16 stage of the World Cup for the first time in the nation's history after defeating South Africa on Sunday.

Ranked 30th in the world, Canada tied, won, and lost its three group-stage matches, respectively, before its victory on Sunday. The game was goalless until the 92nd minute, when Canada scored.

After Monday night’s match was tied 1-1 at the end of extra time, Morocco bested the Netherlands during penalty kicks. It wasn't the first set of penalties in the tournament; earlier on Monday, Germany, which previously played in Houston, was eliminated during penalty kicks by Paraguay.

The elimination of the Netherlands means there won't be another Netherlands “Oranje Fanwalk” this Saturday, likely to the dismay of many Houstonians. The fan walk on June 21 drew an estimated 25,000 people, according to Houston's World Cup host committee. It was the largest Dutch fan walk in the U.S. during the tournament.

Morocco had previously won two of its group-stage matches and tied its other match.

Although Saturday’s match will be the final World Cup match played in Houston, the FIFA Fan Festival in East Downtown will remain in operation through the rest of the tournament, which concludes July 19.

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