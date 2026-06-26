Austin competing with Houston for an NHL team: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week

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A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all.

This week, our panel weighs in on these stories:

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s plans to build new facilities

Houston finally having the inside track on an NHL expansion team — unless it ends up in Austin

An AI-replication of actor Michael Caine's voice being used to narrate an audiobook of The Odyssey

Our panel of non-experts this week includes:

Joy Sewing, news columnist with the Houston Chronicle

Charles Kuffner, who writes the political blog Off the Kuff

David Branham, professor of political science at the University of Houston-Downtown

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