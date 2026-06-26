Austin competing with Houston for an NHL team: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week
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A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all.
This week, our panel weighs in on these stories:
- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s plans to build new facilities
- Houston finally having the inside track on an NHL expansion team — unless it ends up in Austin
- An AI-replication of actor Michael Caine's voice being used to narrate an audiobook of The Odyssey
Our panel of non-experts this week includes:
- Joy Sewing, news columnist with the Houston Chronicle
- Charles Kuffner, who writes the political blog Off the Kuff
- David Branham, professor of political science at the University of Houston-Downtown
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