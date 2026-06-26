All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Austin competing with Houston for an NHL team: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week

Houston Public Media News 88.7 | By Michael Hagerty
Published June 26, 2026 at 12:39 PM CDT
Fans watch as players warm up prior to the Arizona Coyotes' home-opening NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2022.
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
/
File
Fans watch as players warm up prior to the Arizona Coyotes' home-opening NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2022.

Listen

A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all.

This week, our panel weighs in on these stories:

Our panel of non-experts this week includes:

  • Joy Sewing, news columnist with the Houston Chronicle
  • Charles Kuffner, who writes the political blog Off the Kuff
  • David Branham, professor of political science at the University of Houston-Downtown

Watch

Copyright 2026 Houston Public Media News 88.7
Latest from the Lone Star State
Michael Hagerty