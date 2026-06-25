Brazil’s soccer team will play in Houston to open the World Cup's knockout rounds

Brazil’s national soccer team, one of the best and most decorated teams in the world, will play in Houston on Monday to begin the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil beat Scotland 3-0 on Wednesday in Miami, securing the top spot in Group C. The team will play NRG Stadium at noon Monday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

Brazil, ranked fifth in the world by FIFA, is one of the most internationally recognized teams in the World Cup, with one of the most devoted fan bases. Brazil has a record five World Cup titles, winning its last in 2002.

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During the first set of knockout rounds, matchups are predetermined based on how teams from each group fare in the group stage. For example, Brazil's opponent will be the second-place team in Group F, which will either be the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden. That will be determined following Group F's final round of matches Thursday evening.

In its group-stage matches, Brazil tied Morocco 1-1 and beat Haiti 3-0 before the win against Scotland.

Tickets for Monday’s round-of-32 match in Houston, though available from FIFA's resale marketplace, have exorbitantly high prices — the cheapest ticket sold was nearly $2,000, and some tickets were being sold for tens of thousands of dollars. Resale sites like SeatGeek similarly have tickets available for thousands of dollars.

Houston, which is hosting five group-stage matches, will host a round-of-16 match at noon July 4.

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