New screwworm cases found in two more Texas counties as U.S. total reaches 16

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

New World screwworm cases continue to rise in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has now confirmed 16 infestations nationwide, with 15 in Texas and one in New Mexico.

The latest detections include two calves in Edwards County, a lamb in Crockett County and a goat in Terrell County. The Crockett and Terrell County cases are the first reported infestations in those counties.

The Edwards County cases were found within an area already affected by the flesh-eating parasite. The Crockett County case was detected outside the current affected zone.

In response, the USDA's New World Screwworm Rapid Response Team said sterile fly dispersal flights will begin over Crockett County to help prevent further spread. The sterile flies mate with wild screwworm flies, preventing them from producing offspring and helping stop the parasite from spreading.

The Terrell County goat infestation was confirmed Monday evening.

New World screwworm larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals, including livestock, wildlife, pets and, in rare cases, humans. The parasite was eradicated from the United States decades ago but reappeared in Texas earlier this month.

Federal and state officials say finding infestations early is critical and are urging livestock owners to inspect animals regularly and report suspected infestations to a veterinarian.

Copyright 2026 Texas Public Radio