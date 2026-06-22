Lionel Messi breaks World Cup scoring record with his 17th goal for Argentina

Lionel Messi broke the World Cup scoring record with his 17th goal in defending champion Argentina's match against Austria on Monday, after he had missed a penalty kick earlier in the game.

The goal for a 1-0 lead came in the 38th minute and two days before Messi's 39th birthday, and amid the concern of an ailing father back at home. It was the sixth consecutive World Cup game in which Messi has scored a goal.

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