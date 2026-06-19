Netherlands soccer fans brave heat for glimpse of iconic Dutch Orange Bus ahead of World Cup match in Houston

Melissa Enaje / Houston Public Media Netherlands soccer fans gathered in Fulshear in northwestern Fort Bend County on June 18 to welcome the Dutch Orange Bus.

Braving a Southeast Texas heat advisory, Netherlands soccer fans packed a Fulshear parking lot Thursday for a glimpse of the national team’s iconic “Dutch Orange Bus” during a World Cup tour stop in Fort Bend County.

The Netherlands’ team is facing Sweden in its second World Cup match at noon Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. The bus will lead a pregame march to the stadium beginning at 8:45 a.m.

Clad in bright orange jerseys, hats and scarves, Netherlands soccer fans on Thursday turned part of the county's northwestern suburban area into a sea of orange and erupted in cheers when the double-decker orange bus arrived.

Local resident Sue Elyvilla said she's excited for FIFA World Cup events happening in her neighborhood, but out of precaution for the heat, she said she waited in her car for the bus to arrive.

"It's just so hot out here, but my son loves soccer and because the Houston activities are so packed and far, we figured this is a little closer for us," Elybilla said.

With her two small children in tow, Elybilla said they'll be watching all World Cup matches on their TV at home.

"I have small children and plus the weather, it's so hot, and I don't want them out there," she said.

The Dutch Orange Bus is part of the traditional fanfare for Netherlands soccer fans worldwide as fans typically march behind the bus before and after soccer matches. The double-decker, steel bus with the colors of the Netherlands flag plastered across it showcases all the World Cup appearances it has been a part of with colorful stickers on the back — including Germany in 2006, South Africa in 2010 and Qatar in 2022.

With its North American appearance, the bus first landed in the Port of Galveston by cargo ship on May 13. It then underwent maintenance in Galveston in preparation for its journey, according to Galveston's tourism department.

After Galveston, it made its way to Arlington for the team's opening match versus Japan this past weekend before heading to Fulshear. The bus will head to Houston for the Saturday match against Sweden.



Netherlands fans will gather near Rice University’s football stadium at 8 a.m., when there will be live entertainment featuring international entertainers Yuki, FeestDJRuud, Yves Berendse, and DJ NOA.

Sweden is also expected to have more than 2,000 supporters march from TMC Helix Park at 8 a.m. A much shorter route, Sweden’s march will only be roughly a mile-and-a-half from the Texas Medical Center to the stadium. Though the route has not been shared ahead of time, the march will likely not interfere with the Dutch march, which will start at Rice and take Main Street roughly all the way to NRG Stadium about 2.5 miles away.

Frans Peeters is one of the Dutch bus drivers. He said everyone has been helpful and courteous during his travels throughout Texas. When asked about what he thought about Houston drivers, Peeters had a positive response.

"Very good," he said.

Peeters said he's proud to visit America and support his national soccer team.

"So good, and so great, all the highways, it's everybody yelling and singing and dancing and making movies and photos," Peeters said. "It's amazing."

During the two-hour event Thursday at Hat Creek Burger Company, music blasted through the bus's speakers. Soccer fans danced, sang and held signs throughout the afternoon in the sweltering heat and also toured in the inside and upstairs of their beloved Dutch bus. A Fort Bend County paramedic ambulance was parked across the bus in the event of any potential health emergencies.

Daniel Tabor said he's excited for the Netherlands soccer team, which opened the World Cup on June 14 with a 2-2 draw against Japan. He said he'll also be a part of Saturday’s Orange Fanwalk — another longtime tradition in which Dutch soccer supporters parade together to the game.

"I'm excited for Saturday," Tabor said. "This was just a preview for Saturday, the march. We're going to march to the stadium, so it'll be fun."

Houston Public Media’s Michael Adkison contributed to this report.

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