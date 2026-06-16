What to do if you encounter a snake this summer

If you're planning on trekking the trails this summer in North Texas, there's a pretty good chance you'll encounter a snake.

Our outdoor correspondent and photojournalist Yfat Yossifor talked to us about why snakes are more active this time of year, and what to do when you see one on your next hike.

You can listen to the full conversation between Yfat and NTX Now's Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez by clicking the listen button above.

Snakes actually prefer the shade.

The safest thing for you to do on a hike is stay on the trail, watch where your feet are going and be aware in places that transition from sunlight to shade.

It's hard to tell a dangerous snake apart from one that isn't.

When non-venomous snakes are threatened, they will try and look like a venomous snake. Your best move is to not touch it. Stay at least 10 feet away, because most snake bites happen when someone tries to get close to or kill a snake.

Don't panic!

If you're bit by a snake, call 911 right away. While you wait for help to arrive, you should remove any rings, jewelry, or tight clothing that could get stuck if the wound swells.

They're as scared of you as you are of them.

A snakes first instinct is to freeze when they feel threatened. Their next is to bluff. Their goal is usually to scare you away before you give it no other choice.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA / KERA A broad-banded copperhead curled up in the brush near the River Legacy Nature Center in Arlington.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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