Texas seeks to defend softball title in Women's College World Series rematch with Texas Tech

The University of Texas softball team is playing for a second ring this year at the Women's College World Series Championship in Oklahoma City.

The Longhorns (51-12) face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (61-8) starting Wednesday night in a rematch of last year's championship showdown. UT Austin fought back after a Game 2 loss last year to win its first title in the program's 28-year history.

Texas battled through the elimination bracket in Oklahoma City to earn its spot in the championship series. The Longhorns swept Tennessee in the WCWS semifinals Monday, with a complete game shutout from pitcher Teagan Kavan enabling the 4-0 win that sent UT to the championship.

Standing in the Longhorns' way is a Texas Tech team that has been fueled by star pitcher NiJaree Canady, who made history as the first college softball player to sign a $1 million name, image and likeness deal when she transferred from Stanford to Texas Tech in 2025.

/ Photo Courtesy Of Texas Athletics / Photo Courtesy Of Texas Athletics Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan throws a pitch against Tennessee at the Women's College World Series.

On Monday, Canady threw a two-hit shutout game against the University of Alabama, propelling the Red Raiders to the finals. Texas Tech is seeking the first national championship in program history.

The Longhorns scored five runs in the first inning of last year's title game, including a three-run home run from Leighann Goode. In the fourth inning, Mia Scott delivered a grand slam that pushed the lead to 10-0 — all but guaranteeing the team's win.

Canady and Kavan will go head-to-head as starting pitchers Wednesday night in the first of the three-game championship series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. Game 2 will be Thursday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN, with an if-necessary Game 3 set for Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

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