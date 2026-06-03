Houston-area man accused of selling fake accessible parking placards online

A Houston-area man is accused of operating an online scheme to sell fake Texas accessible parking placards online, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

David T. Brown, 28, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with tampering with governmental records, according to court documents. Brown is accused of advertising blue permanent-disability placards — the type hung from car rearview mirrors to park in accessible spots — on social media.

Rosen, in a post on his social media page, said Brown allegedly charged $150 to fraudulently add a person’s driver’s license number and other information to a blank placard.

"Aside from being against the law, this is wrong on many other levels," Rosen said in the post. “Disabled parking is for people who are truly disabled and have a legally issued permit."

The state of Texas issues legitimate parking placards that can be obtained via a county's tax office. The placards are free of charge for those who qualify.

Rosen warned that those caught using illegitimate placards can face misdemeanor charges, which could carry a fine, jail time and/or community service.

Tampering with governmental records with the intent to defraud is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

According to Harris County Jail records, Brown was being held Wednesday under a $75,000 bond.

Brown's hired defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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