20 things San Antonio does better than New York

A Finals rematch seemed like the perfect time for a friendly San Antonio-New York comparison.

Here's our contribution to the rivalry: a list of 20 things San Antonio does better. New Yorkers, we say this with love.

1. Breakfast tacos

New York can have its pizza.

2. Friendliness

Wave at someone in San Antonio, and they'll probably wave back.

3. Fiesta

Eleven days when San Antonio throws a party and everyone gets invited.

4. Accessibility

We liked the idea of an inclusive theme park so much, we built the world's first.

5. Mariachi

Where trumpets, violins and generations of tradition come together.

6. The River Walk

New York has rivers. We built one of our defining public spaces around ours.

7. The Hill Country

When San Antonians need a getaway, we usually don't need a plane ticket.

8. H-E-B

This isn't a grocery store. It's a way of life.

9. Tex-Mex

Handmade tortillas and fresh chips are just the start. We haven't even gotten to the enchiladas yet.

10. Salsa

Get a rope. If you know, you know.

11. Whataburger

You can get a burger anywhere. You can only get Whataburger in the places that got it right.

12. Barbecue

We respect pastrami. We just prefer brisket.

13. Pan Dulce

New York has bagels. We have an entire bakery case.

14. UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Most cities would be thrilled to have one. We have five of them.

15. Affordability

You can afford dinner after paying rent.

16. Parking

A basic civic service that still exists.

17. Commutes

An hour in traffic is a story. In New York, it's a Tuesday.

18. Weather

Our weather app rarely uses the phrase "winter storm warning."

19. Square Footage

In San Antonio, your walk-in closet probably isn't also your kitchen.

20. Basketball City

The banners. The murals. The car flags. The horns honking late into the night. The post-win freebies. If this feels familiar, it should. The Spurs and Knicks are meeting again on basketball's biggest stage. Some things take New York a little longer.

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