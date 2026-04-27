Florida is restricting animal imports from Texas amid screwworm threat

AP / USDA Agricultural Research Service New World screwworm larva, like the one pictured, will hatch and feed on the flesh of living animals, typically cattle. Cases in humans are rare but can be fatal.

Six Texas counties in the Rio Grande Valley are the subject of state-level scrutiny — more than 1,000 miles away. Florida is restricting animal imports from the Lone Star State amid the threat of screwworm detections.

New World screwworm (NWS) is not currently in the United States, though Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said a case has been confirmed in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, 60 miles south of Texas.

As a result, Florida is targeting several "high-risk" counties in South Texas, requiring any livestock animals imported from those counties to undergo increased veterinary screenings and treatment.

"We know how costly and dangerous this pest can be to our agricultural industry if it takes hold, and we will use every tool at our disposal to protect our state," Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said in a news release on Friday. "We're also calling on Florida's producers, veterinarians, and animal health professionals to remain aware and act quickly if they suspect something unusual."

New World screwworm is a pest that affects livestock, pets and, less commonly, people and birds. Flies lay eggs in open wounds and body openings, then hatch into parasitic maggots that burrow into and feed on tissue and flesh, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida’s emergency rule applies to Zapata, Jim Hogg, Starr, Hidalgo, Webb and Brooks counties in Texas. Though the rule would apply to any "high-risk" county in the United States, it currently only applies to those Texas counties.

"Florida's move is understandable," Miller said in a statement. "With the growing threat of New World screwworm, and as ground zero of America's last outbreak a decade ago, they're acting to protect their state. This isn't a distant risk, and their heightened biosecurity makes that clear."

Under Florida's emergency rule, animals imported into Florida from high-risk counties must be inspected by veterinarians. Animals that are admitted and have wounds must be using an effective treatment.

Though screwworms have not been found in the United States, all ports of entry at the southern border are closed to livestock trade.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is developing a sterile fly production facility at Moore Air Base in Edinburg to combat the spread of NWS. Female screwworms can mate only once, and this facility will sterilize NWS flies. Those sterile flies will be released into the wild, mating with other screwworms, producing eggs that won't hatch and reducing population growth. This facility is expected to be operational in November 2027.

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