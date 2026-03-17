Applications for private school vouchers close today. Demand already exceeds available money.

Texas' school voucher applications close Tuesday, as early data shows most applicants attended a private school or home-school as of last year.

The applications for families wanting to use public funds to pay for private school or home-school during the 2026-27 academic year will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Monday afternoon, families had submitted applications for more than 200,000 students, more than what $1 billion in available state funding can pay for. More than 2,200 private schools have opted in to accept voucher students, according to the Texas comptroller's office — the state's chief financial officer who manages the program.

So far, at least 71% of Texas voucher applicants come from families whose children attended a private school or home-school during the 2024-25 academic year, according to data released earlier this month and confirmed Monday by the comptroller.

The comptroller in late February denied a public records request from The Texas Tribune asking how many applicants currently attend private school or home-school, saying the office did not collect that data during the application period.

Most participating families with children in private schools will receive about $10,500 annually. Home-schoolers can receive up to $2,000 per year. Children with disabilities qualify for up to $30,000 — an amount based on what it would cost to educate that child in a public school.

The comptroller will use a lottery system to determine how the state will divide $1 billion among eligible students. Applicants will be considered in this order:

• Students with disabilities in families with an annual income at or below 500% of the federal poverty level, which includes a four-person household earning less than roughly $165,000 a year.

• Families at or below 200% of the poverty level, which includes a four-person household earning less than roughly $66,000.

• Families between 200% and 500% of the poverty level.

• Families at or above 500% of the poverty level; these families can receive up to $200 million of the program's total budget.

Families must still find private schools — which are generally not required to make special education accommodations — to accept their children. Parents do not have to have their children enrolled in a school until July 15. Private schools will then confirm enrollment with the state by July 31.

Early data from the comptroller shows 35% of students come from households that make at or below $66,000 per year for a family of four. Thirty-seven percent make between $66,000 and $165,000 per year. Students in households making more than $165,000 annually comprise 28% of the application pool.

The data also shows:

• Nearly 80% of applicants plan to attend a private school next year, while the remaining applicants say they plan to home-school.

• Most families applied to receive vouchers for pre-K, though half of them do not meet the eligibility criteria.

• Most applicants reside in the Houston region, followed by the Richardson, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin regions.

The comptroller's office said it plans to release finalized data from the application pool later this week.

Due to confusion over the voucher program rules, some families of children with disabilities will not qualify for additional funding for students who need special education services. Those families did not know they needed a special education evaluation from a public school to qualify for the funding. Obtaining legal documentation proving a child received the evaluation can take months, while the voucher application window lasted only 41 calendar days.

The comptroller recently clarified its interpretation of the voucher law, saying it believes families of students with disabilities can still apply for the funding boost next year.

Meanwhile, the comptroller has yet to accept any Islamic schools into the program. Four Muslim parents and three Islamic private schools have sued the state over their exclusion, saying they are being discriminated against on the basis of religion.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.

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