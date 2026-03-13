Critically endangered sea turtle rescued in Galveston, recovering at local rehab hospital

Provided by the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research / Provided by the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research An adult female Kemp's ridley sea turtle was found weighed down with barnacles, algae and sediment in Galveston on March 7, 2026.

An adult female turtle from the most endangered sea turtle species in the world was rescued off the coast of Galveston last weekend and is now recovering, but still in critical condition at the local sea turtle hospital.

A bystander found theKemp's Ridley sea turtlewashed ashore while walking on a Galveston beach the morning of March 7. The lethargic turtle was clearly struggling as it was weighed down with barnacles, algae and sediment. The bystander called the sea turtle hotline so the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle (GCSTR) rescue team could respond.

"When our responders got there, we determined that it was alive, but it was in a really bad shape," said Christopher Marshall, the director of GCSTR. "When sea turtles get sick, they slow down. Things start to settle on them, and they start to grow things, and that kind of perpetuates itself."

Marshall said the amount ofbarnacles and algae on the turtle was an indication that she had been sick for a while.

After an emergency visit with GCSTR's veterinary partners at the Houston Zoo, the turtle now remains at GCSTR's rehabilitation hospital for treatment.

"She gets daily care. She has a bunch of nurses that are doting her on her several times a day. We keep her tank really clean. We make sure that she’s eating. We just kind of keep an eye on her and we do behavioral assessments twice a day," Marshall said.

Provided by the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research / Provided by the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research An adult female Kemp's ridley sea turtle recovers at the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research's rehabilitation hospital in March 2026.

Marshall added that the turtle is also receiving a medical plan from a Houston Zoo veterinarian that includes antibiotics and some pain medication. Marshall said that while the sea turtle is still in critical condition, she has shown some improvement.

"We’ve put her back into some water and she’s moving around and she’s starting to show a little more energy," Marshall said.

Provided by the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research / Provided by the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research An adult female Kemp's ridley sea turtle recovers at the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research's rehabilitation hospital in March 2026.

The researchers are hoping the turtle can make a full recovery and be released back into the ocean; however, Marshall said it could take quite some time as she recovers and gains some necessary weight back.

"We always take extra care for our sea turtles, but this particular patient is reallyvaluableto the population," Marshall said.

Marshall emphasized theimportance of calling the sea turtle hotline at 1-866-TURTLE-5 if someone comes across a turtle that needs help,especially as nesting season comes around the corner, which is April 1-July 15.

"If people also see sea turtle tracks going up to the dunes or a sea turtle near the dunes or anywhere on the beach nesting, please give us a call so we can go and respond and retrieve that nest to make sure it’s protected," Marshall said.

Marshall said those who want to support the turtle's care can do so through GCSTR's Amazon wish listor through theGCSTR website.

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