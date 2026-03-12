Buc-ee’s receives F rating from Better Business Bureau over responsiveness to customer complaints

Buc-ee's, the popular Texas-based convenience store chain, has an F rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for its alleged failure to respond to customer service complaints.

According to the BBB, Buc-ee's has a history of complaints dating back to March 2019. The BBB's website says the company has failed to respond to 88 complaints filed against it through the bureau.

"Consumers allege they are unable to contact the company as there are no phone numbers on the website," the Better Business Bureau website states. "When they send [an] inquiry through their website, they go unanswered. Complaints and customer reviews also state poor/rude customer service.”

As of Wednesday, Buc-ee's had a one-star rating on the BBB's website based on 43 customer reviews.

One reviewer left a review on July 30, 2025, and said the company failed to provide a refund despite offering one.

"Returned an item 5 seconds after purchasing," the reviewer wrote. "They said [it] would be credited to my account. A month later, nothing. It’s absolutely ridiculous that a business has NO phone number."

Buc-ee's did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding its rating.

On the frequently asked questions page on its website, Buc-ee’s addresses its lack of phone numbers for customers.

“This is not a decision we made lightly,” the company states. “We previously had phones in the stores which were answered by the cashiers. When cashiers were on the phone instead of waiting on customers, this made the customers angry, so we thought it would be better to direct comments to the website.”

The BBB's ratings range from an A+ to F and are based on the information it "is able to obtain about the business, including complaints received from the public." The bureau said customer reviews are not used in calculating a company's rating.

Despite the BBB's rating, Buc-ee's has a reputation for having clean restrooms and an array of food options at its super-sized travel centers.

In 2025, the American Customer Satisfaction Index ranked the company sixth overall for U.S. convenience stores, with a 79% satisfaction rating. Convenience stores that ranked higher than Buc-ee's included Love's, Wawa, Sheetz and QuikTrip.

Buc-ee's was founded in Texas in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Jackson, a suburb of Houston. The company has 54 locations across 11 states, according to the Buc-ee's website.

Copyright 2026 Houston Public Media News 88.7