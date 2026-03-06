CenterPoint ramps up infrastructure inspections ahead of FIFA World Cup in Houston

FIFA / Provided The 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy will come to Houston in May.

With fewer than 100 days until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, CenterPoint Energy — which operates the power grid infrastructure for the Houston area — is ramping up its inspections and preparations ahead of the soccer games.

The energy company is inspecting its infrastructure and equipment at key areas related to the World Cup, including NRG Stadium, Houston’s airports, the downtown area and the Texas Medical Center. CenterPoint said it has already conducted hazard-mitigation inspections, scheduled grid resiliency work and established emergency preparedness and response teams to address any potential issues that arise.

Jesus Soto, the chief operating officer at CenterPoint, said in a news release that the company is committed to keeping the lights on during this "once-in-a-generation opportunity."

"Crews are performing proactive infrastructure maintenance across all event‑area systems, tracking and closing out work to keep our infrastructure in top condition," Soto said. "We stand ready to deliver the safe and reliable natural gas service that will keep homes and businesses connected and thriving during this global celebration."

RELATED: Houston to receive $9 million for public transit improvements ahead of World Cup

CenterPoint said it is also working with FIFA to conduct joint planning exercises to "assure readiness" during game days. Houston is hosting seven World Cup matches between June 14 and July 4.

On May 1, FIFA's Houston World Cup host committee will take over NRG Park to prepare for the coming World Cup. In order to host the tournament, the host committee committed to certain improvements and requirements for the stadium.

The host committee has estimated 500,000 visitors could come to Houston across the 39 days of the World Cup. Along with the matches in Houston, the host committee will also hold a fan festival every day of the tournament in East Downtown. Both of those are expected to draw tens of thousands of fans — and could also consume a significant amount of energy.

As part of its sustainability efforts, the host committee said it has committed to using renewable energy at key sites, including the fan festival.

Copyright 2026 Houston Public Media News 88.7