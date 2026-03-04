Analysis: Why the Cornyn-Paxton runoff could be a 'nightmare scenario' for Republicans

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Republicans hoping Tuesday's primary would settle their U.S. Senate race instead face months more of intraparty conflict.

Neither Sen. John Cornyn nor Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton cleared the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff, extending a costly and bitter fight until May 26.

Some political analysts say that outcome could complicate Republicans' plans for the general election.

"This is a nightmare scenario for Republicans," said Jon Taylor, a political science professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The runoff means roughly three more months of an intense intraparty fight at a time when Democrats are already preparing for November.

Cornyn has argued that Paxton's history of legal troubles and scandals could hurt Republicans in a general election. Paxton has portrayed Cornyn as an establishment figure who is out of step with the MAGA wing of the party.

A prolonged contest could deepen divisions within the Republican base and give Democratic nominee James Talarico more time to define whichever GOP candidate emerges from the runoff.

"For the next two and a half months the Democratic nominee can fundraise and campaign and enjoy watching the bloodbath between Cornyn and Paxton," Taylor said. He added that the two candidates dislike each other so much that the campaign leading up to the runoff could resemble a "civil war" within the Texas GOP.

Another concern is cost.

The Texas Senate primary has already become one of the most expensive Senate primaries on record. With the race now headed to a runoff, donors who have already spent heavily will be asked to contribute again.

"This is going to be a contest to see who can set the biggest pile of money on fire the fastest," Taylor said.

That spending could have implications beyond Texas.

Every additional dollar spent in the runoff is money that cannot be directed to other competitive Senate races around the country.

Republicans currently hold a 53–47 majority in the Senate, and party strategists are closely watching a limited number of competitive races nationwide. A prolonged and expensive Texas runoff could stretch resources that might otherwise be used in those contests.

The Cornyn–Paxton runoff will delay the party's nominee until late May — potentially leaving the eventual candidate with less time and fewer resources to pivot toward the general election.

