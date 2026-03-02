Drivers could be fined for loud cars under a new Austin ordinance

The City of Austin has created new rules cracking down on excessive vehicle engine noise.

The Austin City Council approved an ordinance on Thursday creating a new offense for drivers revving their engines above 85 decibels. It creates a new Class C misdemeanor, which could result in a fine of up to $500.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said in a memo that police have had a hard time enforcing any excessive noise from vehicles because the language in the city code is insufficient.

A provision added by Council Member Jose Velasquez requires police to first give a warning before writing a ticket, which he said can make it easier to identify those knowingly causing a disturbance. He and others also worried about the impacts the ordinance could have on vulnerable communities.

"Loud engine noises are disruptive. However, creating a new offense without first giving a citation or warning can inadvertently harm our most vulnerable neighbors," he said. "Out of an abundance of caution, I wanted to put in as many safeguards as possible and ensure that we are being as thoughtful as possible."

Many residents, especially those along RM 2222, have complained about noise from motorcycles and other vehicles revving their engines near neighborhoods and late at night.

Marisa Barreda Lipscher, president of the Shepherd Mountain Neighborhood Association near RM 2222, said it was time to crack down on bad actors.

"This ordinance is not aimed at someone whose muffler suddenly fails or has a one-time mechanical issue," she said. "It is designed to address deliberate, repeated engine revving; racing; and explosive acceleration that endanger public safety and disrupts daily lives of thousands of residents."

This is the latest change to Austin traffic enforcement as the department steps up patrols across the city.

Council Member Marc Duchen, who represents the Northwest Austin area, said this was a long time coming.

"We are not targeting normal, everyday drivers. We are not targeting any particular kind of vehicle," Duchen said. "We are helping reduce noise from vehicles that are much, much louder than the average car."

The city is also exploring how it can expand the rule to include noise from things other than cars, such as landscaping equipment or construction vehicles. The city manager will come back in a few months with those recommendations.

Copyright 2026 KUT News