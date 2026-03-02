3 dead, 14 hospitalized in potential act of terrorism in downtown Austin, FBI says

Three people died and 14 people have been hospitalized in a shooting on West Sixth Street in Austin early Sunday. The incident is being investigated by the FBI as a potential act of terrorism, according to Acting Special Agent in Charge Alex Doran.

The suspect — identified Sunday night as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne — was among the dead; he was shot by Austin police officers, Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

Handout photo via Austin Police Department / Ndiaga Diagne has been identified as the suspect in the West Sixth Street shooting.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at Buford's, a bar at the intersection of West Sixth and Rio Grande streets.

The FBI said it was too early in the investigation to determine an exact motivation for the shooting. "There were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism," Doran said.

Law enforcement officials said they are not releasing the name of the victims at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

In a 9:30 a.m. news conference, Davis said the suspect drove around the block several times in an SUV before he stopped, turned his hazard lights on and rolled down his windows. He then used a pistol to shoot bar customers on the patio and in front of the bar, the chief said, without ever entering the business.

Michael Minasi / KUT News / KUT News Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis addresses the media during a press conference.

The suspect then drove west, parked his vehicle on nearby Wood Street and got out of his vehicle with a rifle, Davis said. The suspect then shot people who were walking along Sixth Street, the chief said, before he was shot and killed by responding officers.

Austin-Travis County EMS received the call about the shooting at 1:59 a.m., and paramedics and officers were on the scene within 57 seconds attending to patients, said ATCEMS Chief Robert Luckritz.

Luckritz said there were a total of 17 patients on the scene. Three were pronounced dead on scene, including the suspect. Of the 14 people taken to the hospital, three were in critical condition. Luckritz said all critical patients were taken away from the shooting scene within 24 minutes and all remaining patients were off the scene in 47 minutes.

Police said West Sixth Street from Guadalupe Street to North Lamar Boulevard is closed to all traffic due to the ongoing investigation. People should avoid the area.

Michael Minasi / KUT News / KUT News Police tape covers the sidewalk near Buford's on West Sixth Street.

Austinites looking for loved ones should call APD's victim services unit at 512-974-5037, police said. People with information about the shooting can submit evidence online or call Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or over the phone at 512-472-8477.

Witness describes aftermath of shooting

Kelson Li was meeting a coworker at Buford's the night the shooting happened. Around closing time, Li said he moved to Wiggle Room, another bar a block away, to see a friend. As he was walking back to Buford's, Li said he heard "about six gunshots" coming from the right side of the street. He saw a "mass" amount of people running away.

"I don't know what compelled me to keep walking into Buford's, but I did," Li said.

At Buford's, Li said he saw "seven to eight bodies laying on the floor."

"People were just resuscitating, people were trying to give CPR," he said.

Li said the police arrived around 30 seconds after he did to give aid to victims.

"These are just people trying to let loose, have fun. So many walks of life that I met that night. And yeah, it's just pretty surreal to see that it can just go away in a second," he said.

Li said he didn't find his coworker after the shooting happened and hasn't been able to make contact with him. "I'm still worried about him, of course, but I'm trying to stay positive," Li said. "I hope he got out."

UT Austin president, Gov. Abbott respond to shooting

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson called the shooting an "extremely significant moment" in Austin. "There is no question in my mind that the quick response of the police officers and our EMS personnel, and those professionals, made a difference and saved lives," he said.

UT Austin President Jim Davis said in a statement that he was deeply saddened by the shooting. "Our prayers are with the victims and all those impacted, including members of our Longhorn family, and my heart goes out to their families, friends, classmates, professors, and loved ones," he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Sunday morning that he has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to increase patrols along Sixth Street during weekends.

The governor, who had already increased security at sensitive locations statewide in response to the American-Israeli strikes in Iran, shared a warning for anyone who would threaten Texans. "This act of violence will not define us, nor will it shake the resolve of Texans," he said. "To anyone who thinks about using the current conflict in the Middle East to threaten Texans or our critical infrastructure, understand this clearly: Texas will respond with decisive and overwhelming force to protect our state."

In the morning news conference, Doran said he could not be more specific about whether the FBI was investigating the incident as possible domestic or international terrorism.

Abbott said he has been in communication with Mayor Watson and the director of DPS to ensure any needed resources are deployed. "Texans are strong," he said. "We will not be intimidated, and we will not be terrorized. We will defend our state without hesitation."

