Apple to expand Houston facility, bringing Mac mini production to U.S. for the first time

Apple, the California-based technology company, announced this week it would be expanding its Houston-based facility to begin U.S. production of its Mac mini computers.

According to Apple, this expansion will double the size of its 250,000-square-foot Houston facility, whichbegan producing artificial intelligence serverslast year. The Houston expansion will also include a 20,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing center, which is under construction and slated to open later this year.

The new Houston facility will be the first in the U.S. to manufacture Mac minis. The initiative will create thousands of jobs, according to the company.

"Apple is deeply committed to the future of American manufacturing, and we're proud to significantly expand our footprint in Houston with the production of Mac mini starting later this year," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in theTuesday announcement. "We began shipping advanced AI servers from Houston ahead of schedule, and we're excited to accelerate that work even further."

The expansion comes one year after Apple, the company behind the iPhone, first announced it would be bringing operations to the Houston area as part of a multi-year, $500 billion investment in the U.S.

Apple's Houston campus, located near Jersey Village, was originally scheduled to begin operations this year. However, the facility was completed ahead of schedule and began operations last October.

According to Apple, the new advanced manufacturing center "will provide hands-on training in advanced manufacturing techniques to students, supplier employees, and American businesses of all sizes. Apple experts will teach participants the same innovative processes that are used to make Apple products, allowing American manufacturers to take their work to the next level."

Other notable tech giants, such as semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia, have also begun investing in the Houston area.

Last April, Nvidia announced it would be buildingtwo manufacturing facilities in Texas— one with Foxconn in Houston and another with Wistron in Dallas. The more than 240,000-square-foot facility in Houston is expected to be completed within the next year and will be manufacturing AI infrastructure systems.

Nvidia, founded as a computer graphics chip designer in 1993, became one of the most valuable U.S. companies in 2024 after its graphics chips proved effective in AI acceleration.

Tech companies like Nvidia and Apple have been increasing their investments in domestic manufacturing as President Donald Trump has continued to pursue tariffs, some of which were recentlystuck downby the U.S. Supreme Court.

Shortly after the court's decision, Trump announced he would continue to impose tariffs via other means.

