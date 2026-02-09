Brisket 'donuts' among the new Astros ballpark foods: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week
A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all.
This week, our panel weighs in on these stories:
- A sinkhole emerging on Interstate 10
- Brisket “donuts” and other interesting new food coming to Daikin Park this baseball season
- A woman and her car getting trapped in a car wash for an hour
Our panel of non-experts this week includes:
- Natalie Arceneaux, president of Arceneaux International Consulting
- Lisa Falkenberg, senior columnist with the Houston Chronicle
- Charles Kuffner, who writes the political blog Off the Kuff
