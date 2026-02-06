All rights reserved. © 2026
Texas' newest inspector general will target 'educator misconduct'

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published February 6, 2026 at 10:20 AM EST
Jacob Sanchez
/
Fort Worth Report
The Texas Education Agency announced former Assistant Attorney General Levi Fuller will serve in the new role of Inspector General for Educator Misconduct, created to "better respond to allegations" of policy violations.

The Texas Education Agency this week named former assistant attorney general Levi Fuller as the state's first Inspector General of Educator Misconduct.

In the newly created role, Fuller will closely oversee TEA policies and processes to help "foster safe learning environments for the state's 5.5 million public school students," the agency's announcement said.

State Education Commissioner Mike Morath said Fuller, who also served as former chief of staff for Republican state Rep. Andy Hopper, has more than a decade holding bad actors to account, and Fuller will help root out "flawed" teachers. He'll participate in certification sanctions, placement on the Do Not Hire Registry, settlement decisions and case closures. He'll also offer guidance and recommendations to the State Board for Educator Certification.

Texas recently enacted tougher school oversight including aK-12 DEI ban and guidance on stopping student walkouts amid protests over immigration enforcement.

In a statement, Zeph Capo, president of the teachers group Texas AFT, raised concerns "that this new position will be weaponized against educators over political differences or frivolous allegations of misconduct." He urged the TEA and Fuller to protect teachers' due process rights.

Bill Zeeble is KERA's education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org. You can follow him on X @bzeeble.

Bill Zeeble
