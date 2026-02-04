Texas state leaders target school walkouts as students rally for Houston teen detained by ICE

More than 100 students rallied Tuesday outside of Houston ISD's Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center calling for the release of their classmate, 18-year-old Mauro Henriquez, from detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Henriquez's family says despite having an asylum claim, he and his father were detained on Dec. 16 and have been held at ICE's Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe for 50 days. They say neither Henriquez nor his father have criminal records and were complying with required court check-ins and legal immigration processes.

Neither the Montgomery Processing Center nor ICE's Houston field office immediately responded to questions or requests for comment.

The rally was the latest in the Houston area as students across Texas are hosting their own demonstrations protesting ICE. On Tuesday morning, students at Elkins High School in Missouri City walked out of class to speak up against ICE, and last week Conroe High School students joinednationwide protests againstthe federal agency, which has ramped up its enforcement of immigration laws under President Donald Trump.

The protests have followed the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, by ICE agents in Minnesota. And they come as some of Texas' top elected officials, along with the Texas Education Agency, try to crack down on student demonstrations.

RELATED: Hundreds gather in Galveston for anti-ICE protest

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott directed Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath to investigate a walkout held in Austin ISD.

"AISD gets taxpayer dollars to teach the subjects required by the state, not to help students skip school to protest,"Abbott posted to X. "Our schools are for educating our children, not political indoctrination."

Attorney General Ken Paxton hasdemanded AISD hand over informationregarding policies related to allowing students to leave campus, excused absence policies, security protocols and internal communications regarding the situation. Paxton says his office will investigate the use of public funds and whether any laws were violated.

Abbottescalatedhis calls for consequences for “disruptive walkouts" Tuesday morning.

"Schools and staff who allow this behavior should be treated as co-conspirators and should not be immune for criminal behavior," Abbott wrote in anothersocial media post. "We are also looking into stripping thefunding of schools that abandon their duty to teach our kids the curriculum required by law. More to come."

By Tuesday night, Morath rolled outofficial guidance outlining severe consequencesfor students, teachers and staff who “participate in inappropriate political activism."

The consequences for students, teachers and districts for facilitating walkouts include: loss of attendance-based funding if students are not properly marked absent, teacher investigations that could result in the loss of their license and school system investigations with sanctions that include a state takeover of the district.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has controlled Houston ISD since June 2023, initiating thetakeoverafter one high school received a string of failing academic ratings from the agency.

Houston ISD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Today, in classrooms across Texas, tomorrow's leaders are learning the foundational, critical thinking skills and knowledge necessary for lifelong learning, serving as the bedrock for the future success of our state and nation," the TEA stated in its news release. "It is in this spirit that school systems have been reminded of their duty and obligation to ensure that their students are both safe and that they attend school, with consequences for students for unexcused absences."

"He just doesn't understand why he's been there for so long"

Henriquez is the captain of his soccer team at Sam Houston. His coach, Miguel Gusar, described him as a true leader and great friend. Gusar says he visited Henriquez two weeks ago at the ICE processing center and said the visit was emotional for them both.

"He looks skinnier," Gusar said. "You know, he’s depressed from what I could see. He just doesn’t understand why he’s been there for so long."

AGoFundMe accounthas been established to help cover legal costs. On the fundraising page, Henriquez is described as a "hardworking respectful man." He is scheduled to graduate this spring, but has missed a month of school due to the detention. The donations will also cover basic household needs since the family says Henriquez's father is their primary provider.

Several students who didn't know Henriquez personally came to the rally to call for his release, while also protesting ICE operations in Houston and around the country. Luis Barrios says Henriquez has a right to be a student at Sam Houston.

"He's trying to do something with his life and I say he deserves that opportunity," Barrios said.

Copyright 2026 Houston Public Media News 88.7