Popular Bishop Arts bartender, a DACA recipient, detained by ICE

A popular bartender in the Bishop Arts community who until recently was protected under DACA has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Donovan Hinda was arrested for DWI and released into ICE custody in late November.

KERA reached out to ICE for more details and is waiting for a response. An attorney for Hinda wasn't listed.

Described as a "mainstay throughout Bishop Arts and Oak Cliff , " Hinda is currently being held at the Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson, approximately 200 miles west of Dallas.

According to a GoFundMe account that's been set up by friends to pay for his legal fees, Hinda was brought to the U.S. from Namibia by his family when he was six–years–old . He was a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient until his status lapsed.

"His recollection of his time in Namibia is vague and returning back would undoubtedly be traumatic and likely paralyzing given he has little relationship with the customs and language of his country of origin," the page said.

Advocates have argued that DACA recipients-- who were brought to the U.S. as children --are being targeted under the Trump administration.

In October, North Texas Muslim activist Ya'akube Vijandre was detained by ICE after the federal government revoked his DACA status following social media posts ICE said "glorified terrorism." He has since been transferred to a processing facility in Georgia.

The AP reports about 20 DACA recipients have been arrested and detained since Trump took office in January.

Priscilla Rice is KERA's communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today . Thank you.



Copyright 2025 KERA News