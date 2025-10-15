All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Rick Steves' Europe

London: Mod and Trad

Episode 305 | 26m 03s

London is quintessentially Englis hyet cosmopolitan. We check out the new — the Millennium Bridge and the British Museum's Great Court, and admire the old — well-wrapped mummies and a rare Leonardo. After bantering with Beefeaters at the Tower of London, we do some riverside beach-combing. Strolling the trendy South Bank of the Thames takes us from the Tate Modern to the dizzying London Eye.

Aired: 09/03/04
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:11
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:11
Watch 3:12
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:12
Watch 57:53
Made in Texas
Broken Bread
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:53
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Preview: S44 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Nature
Pigeon Gangs of New York: 5th Ave vs. Central Park
Who rules the streets -- and skies -- of the city?
Clip: S44 E3 | 3:12
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Operation Space Station: High-Risk Build Preview
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Preview: S52 E19 | 0:30
Watch 2:22
Nature
How NYC Pigeons Survive the City That Never Sleeps
Times Square never shuts down, and neither do its pigeons.
Clip: S44 E3 | 2:22
Watch 3:26
Nature
Pigeon Dating Rituals: The Strut, The Coo… and The Kiss
Discover how pigeons find a mate for life.
Clip: S44 E3 | 3:26
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
Voters want focus on 'everyday Americans,' Jeffries says
Voters sent Washington a message to put 'everyday Americans first,' Jeffries says
Clip: E309 | 6:46
Latest Episodes
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Istanbul: Capital of Emperors and Sultans
The Hippodrome; a Turkish bath; Blue Mosque; Hagia Sophia; Spice Market; Topkapı Palace.
Episode: S13 E1308 | 25:34
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Paris of the Parisians
Highlights of Paris: Eiffel Tower; Seine cruise; neighborhood markets, a nighttime joyride.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 25:34
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Burgundy: Gourmet Barge Cruise
Rivers and canals of France’s Burgundy region; gourmet meals; fine wine, natural beauty.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 25:34
Watch 27:10
Rick Steves' Europe
Italy’s Highlights
Seductive Venice; cultured Florence; charming hill towns; eternal Rome; Naples; Sicily.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 27:10
Watch 25:33
Rick Steves' Europe
Poland’s Warsaw and Gdańsk
Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 25:33
Watch 24:56
Rick Steves' Europe
Kraków: Poland’s Historic Capital
Kraków's grand square, Wawel Castle, communist-era Nowa Huta; sobering Auschwitz-Birkenau.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 24:56
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Ring Road
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 25:34
Watch 25:38
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Reykjavík and the Golden Circle
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 25:38
Watch 25:35
Rick Steves' Europe
Istanbul: Turkish Delights
Bosphorus cruise; Grand Bazaar; Chora Church mosaics; Whirling Dervishes; Taksim Square.
Episode: S13 E1309 | 25:35
Watch 25:37
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: Ancient Roman Art
Rome’s rise, as seen in its supersized monuments, colorful mosaics, and marble Caesars.
Episode: E1203 | 25:37