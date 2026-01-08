Hidden Volcano Abyss

Extras
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
James tends to an aging dog while Jimmy stumbles upon Siegfried and Susan... and a horse.
January 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Minnesota leaders and protesters push for accountability after ICE shooting
What federal guidelines say about agents using deadly force
Trump focused on foreign affairs to distract from domestic challenges, Sen. Slotkin says
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Find out why deadly flash floods are on the rise and how we can protect ourselves from them.
Explore mysterious 9,000-year-old Stone Age megastructures found in the Arabian Desert.
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Trace the remarkable origin story of Homo sapiens and the crucial moments that shaped our species.