PBS NewsHour Weekend full program March 7, 2015

On this edition for Saturday, March 7, 2015, 50 years after civil rights marches in Selma, Ala., a look at the ongoing battle over voters rights, an expert weighs in on what's behind the CIA's restructuring, and in our signature segment, a look at the right-to-die movement in Oregon, the first state to legalize assisted suicide nearly 20 years ago. Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New York.