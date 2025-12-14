December 14, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Dog with prosthetic paws inspires Ukrainian veterans recovering from wounds of war
Providence community reels from deadly shooting and lockdown at Brown University
New book ‘Dirtbag Billionaire’ tells story of Patagonia’s unconventional founder
News Wrap: Zelenskyy meets with Witkoff and Kushner for talks to end war in Ukraine
Australia declares Bondi Beach shooting a terrorist attack amid spike in antisemitism
Displaced Palestinians struggle with cold, malnutrition in Gaza months after ceasefire
How tariffs on China are making the holiday season less merry for shoppers
Beverly and Dereck Joubert reflect on 40 years of African wildlife photography in new book
Latest Episodes
December 13, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 7, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 6, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode