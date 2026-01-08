All rights reserved. © 2026
The Great American Recipe

Mix it Up

Season 1 Episode 6 | 52m 50s

Watch what happens when the five remaining cooks have to swap recipes and prepare each other’s dishes. Then, each must wow the judges with an original fusion dish that represents their own uniquely American story.

Aired: 07/28/22 | Expires: 06/17/24
Funding for THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is provided by VPM and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:04
The Great American Recipe
The Grand Finale
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Episode: S4 E6 | 54:04
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A Taste Down Memory Lane
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Episode: S4 E5 | 53:34
Watch 53:32
The Great American Recipe
A Test of the Best
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Episode: S4 E4 | 53:32
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
The Bakes Are High
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
Episode: S4 E3 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Passing the Dish
The home cooks are back for week two, preparing dishes that show support and celebration.
Episode: S4 E2 | 53:34
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
The First Impressions
The Great American Recipe is back with eight of the best home cooks from across the United States.
Episode: S4 E1 | 53:35
Watch 54:04
The Great American Recipe
The Grand Finale
The top three home cooks share their most treasured dishes in an unforgettable final round.
Episode: S3 E8 | 54:04
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
Defining Firsts and Family
Watch the home cooks make a life-changing dish for a chance to earn a spot to compete in the finale.
Episode: S3 E7 | 53:35
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Outside the Comfort of Your Kitchen
The recipe swap challenge returns and the cooks share dishes for friends.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A Celebration of Flavors
Join the party in the barn as the home cooks serve up their best celebratory meals.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:34