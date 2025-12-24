A Day in the Life
KEDT-FM takes you behind the scenes of various organizations to uncover the work and people that make South Texas' favorite experiences and resources possible.
-
KEDT's Emily Salazar takes you behind the scenes of the beloved Coastal Bend holiday tradition, the Corpus Christi Ballet's production of the Nutcracker. In this episode, the husband-and-wife lighting and stage managing duo Danny and Norma Vaughn shine light on their role in the ballet.
-
KEDT's Emily Salazar takes you behind the scenes of the beloved Coastal Bend holiday tradition, the Corpus Christi Ballet's production of the Nutcracker. In this episode, Emily talks with head costumer Jane Hooper about what she does to help the cast dance and look their best
-
Corpus Christi Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard shares how the organization balances player development with creating an experience fans love.
-
Hooks Public Address Announcer Amy Montez Frye and Director of Communications Michael Coffin share what it takes to keep fans informed and energized—whether they’re in the stands or listening on the radio.
-
Ricky Rivera shares what it's like managing at the Double-A level for the first time, guiding the Corpus Christi Hooks from third base.
-
Corpus Christi Hooks Head Groundskeeper Tyler Balhoff shares how the diamond is prepared and maintained throughout the season.