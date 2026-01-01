Main Event Wine List
Here are the delicious wines featured at KEDT Food & Wine Classic 2026!
Wine List
Table 1 – Whites
R Collection Chardonnay
Valley Growers Chardonnay
Sonoma Cutrer Russian River Chardonnay
Jordan Chardonnay
Table 2 – Reds
Lapis Luna Pinot Noir
Bonterra Merlot
Tooth & Nail Blend
Rare Red Blend
Table 3 – South America
Trivento Gold Reserve Cabernet
La Posta Cocina Red Blend
Ochagavia Grand Reserve Cabernet
Catena Malbec
Table 4 – Bubbles
19 Crimes Cali Gold
Romeo & Juliet Rosé Prosecco
Welcome to Italy Prosecco
Anna De Codorniu Cava
Table 5 – Spain
Welcome to Spain Red Blend
Nortico Alvarinho
Marques De Caceras Reserve
Matsu Tempranillo
Table 6 – Whites
Invivo Sauvignon Blanc
Conundrum White
Mozelle Riesling
Valley of Moon Pinot Gris
Table 7 – France
Barton & Guestier Bordeaux Blanc
Perrin Chateau du Pape
Jadot Beaujolais
Chateau Virecount Pillebourse
Table 8 – Whites
R Collection Sauv Blanc
Avaline White Blend
Jackson Triggs Ice Wine
Karl Josef Piesporter
Table 9 – Bubbles
Welcome to France
Charles de Fere Rosé
Blue Nun 24kt Gold
KJ Vintners Reserve
Table 10 – Sweet
Stella Gold Honey Peach Moscato
Porch Swing
Giada Sangria
Cipriani Bellini
Table 11 – Texas
Pedernales Viognier
Texas Southwinds
Becker Springtime
Skeleton Key Cabernet
Table 12 – Cabernet Sauvignon
Rib Tickler
Prisoner
Josh Bourbon Barrel
The Federalist
Table 13 – Italy
Banfi Rosa Regale
Pasqua Passione Bianco
Villa Sparina Barbera
Garofoli Verdicchio
Table 14 – Italy
Terlato Pinot Grigio
Villa Puccini Chianti Reserva
Patches Montepulciano
Pasqua Pinot Grigio
Table 15 – Reds
AD Pinot Noir
Abstract Red Blend
La Storia Merlot
Rombauer Zinfandel
Table 16 – Cabernet
Inkblot Cab Franc
Valley Growers Cabernet
Quilt Threadcount Cabernet
Juggernaut Cabernet
Table 17 – Reds
Banshee Cabernet
Steak & Potatoes Red Blend
Decoy Merlot
Belle Glos Eulenloch Pinot Noir
Table 18 – Rosé
Santola Rosé
Welcome to Rosé
AIX Rosé
Mont Gravet Rosé
Table 19 – Stockman Wines (San Antonio)
Sauvignon Blanc
Cabernet Sauvignon