KEDT remembers Ram Chavez with special encore presentation Aug. 14

To celebrate Ram Chavez's legacy and local impact KEDT will air a special encore presentation of two programs highlighting his life and work, Friday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m.

In his 2022 South Texas Leaders episode, Chavez talks about growing up in Corpus Christi, his military service in Vietnam, professional career as an educator and leading the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi.

Filmed in the KEDT Studios, the 1995 special The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi: A Musical Tribute shows the Corpus Christi Veterans Band performing its Vietnam Veterans Salute. Chavez is interviewed about the band's performance at the Vietnam War Memorial.