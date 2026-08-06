Corpus Christi mayoral removal hearing continues

The removal hearing for Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo will continue Thursday and Friday.

The mayor is expected to present defense against a citizen petition’s claims of misconduct related to approval of a $2-million tax incentives agreement for a hotel development project.

After the hearing concludes, six council members will serve as the tribunal that will determine the outcome of Guajardo’s future in office.



The last time a Corpus Christi elected official faced removal from office was in 1987.