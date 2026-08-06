Corpus Christi mayoral removal hearing continues
Guajardo faces allegations of misconduct in tax incentives agreement.
The removal hearing for Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo will continue Thursday and Friday.
The mayor is expected to present defense against a citizen petition’s claims of misconduct related to approval of a $2-million tax incentives agreement for a hotel development project.
After the hearing concludes, six council members will serve as the tribunal that will determine the outcome of Guajardo’s future in office.
The last time a Corpus Christi elected official faced removal from office was in 1987.