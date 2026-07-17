SpaceX scrubs Starship flight seconds before blastoff

SpaceX scrubbed Starship’s latest flight seconds before blastoff on Thursday.

Engine problems kept the rocket on the ground at the City of Starbase. Four main engines did not ignite, which shut down the other 29 amid clouds of smoke and vapor. The launch team immediately drained fuel from the rocket.

The scrubbed launch was the first ever to be canceled after Starship’s Raptor engines had ignited.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk told the Associated Press that two engines will be replaced for the next flight. A new launch date has not been set.