Cyclosporiasis cases up four times more than last year in Nueces County

South Texas health officials are reporting a rise in Cyclosporiasis cases in Nueces County.

In a statement from the City of Corpus Christi, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has confirmed 20 cases of the intestinal illness so far this year. According to data, it’s at least a fourfold increase of total reported cases from 2025.

Officials said that the common source of the outbreak has not yet been identified. Reported cases do not indicate a widespread community outbreak.



Peak transmission season typically occurs between May and August.

Symptoms can develop up to two weeks after exposure, and may include:



Prolonged watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Weight loss

Abdominal cramps and bloating

Nausea and vomiting

Low-grade fever

Health officials advise residents to:

