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SpaceX: Next Starship test flight aims for Thursday

KEDT | By Rob Boscamp
Published July 13, 2026 at 4:35 PM CDT
SpaceX
The Starship "Version 3" megarocket is expected to take its next test flight launch on Thursday from the City of Starbase.

SpaceX announced the target date for the next test flight of its Starship megarocket is Thursday evening.

Officials have set the launch window between 5:45 and 7:15 p.m. It will be the second launch for Starship “Version 3” (V3), less than two months after its debut on test flight 12.

Flight 13’s main objectives for the Super Heavy booster include a successful launch and separation from the Ship’s upper stage. They also hope to deploy the ship's 20 Starlink V3 payloads.

Residents in the South Padre Island, Port Isabel, and Brownsville areas have been advised they may hear sonic booms during the test flight.
KEDT News
Rob Boscamp
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