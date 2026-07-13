SpaceX: Next Starship test flight aims for Thursday

SpaceX announced the target date for the next test flight of its Starship megarocket is Thursday evening.

Officials have set the launch window between 5:45 and 7:15 p.m. It will be the second launch for Starship “Version 3” (V3), less than two months after its debut on test flight 12.

Flight 13’s main objectives for the Super Heavy booster include a successful launch and separation from the Ship’s upper stage. They also hope to deploy the ship's 20 Starlink V3 payloads.

Residents in the South Padre Island, Port Isabel, and Brownsville areas have been advised they may hear sonic booms during the test flight.