Rainfall pushes out Corpus Christi water curtailment timeline

Corpus Christi got a chance to catch its breath Tuesday as city officials updated on water supply and projects during its regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

Recent rainfall is to thank for the good news.

"We have an update on the date for the level one water emergency," said City Manager Peter Zanoni. "The rains have moved at nine months into 2027 so September of 2027 is that date, which is clap worthy for sure."

The possibility of a Level 1 Water Emergency declaration – which would mean the city is 180 days out from supply not being able to meet demand – was boosted past its projected declaration of December 2026.

Current stage 3 water restrictions and requirements are still in effect for the city.

With recent rainfall, Lake Corpus Christi rose to 31.8 percent capacity. Choke Canyon Reservoir, about three times the size of Lake Corpus Christi, continues to sit in single digits with 8.7 percent. Lake Texana, east of Edna, continues to benefit from recent rainfall, now just a few points shy of full capacity.

With the recent update, city officials will shift their weekly media briefings on water supply and projects to an as-needed basis, effective this week.