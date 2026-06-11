Brownsville kicks off discussions on first-ever city housing master plan

The City of Brownsville’s Planning and Redevelopment Department kicked off meetings for developing the city’s first-ever Housing Master Plan.

City officials say the plan will include an assessment that examines Brownsville’s current housing inventory and compares it to both existing and projected housing demand across the region.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that about 192,000 people lived in Brownsville around this time last year.

Strategies developed through the plan will support private development while preserving affordability and expanding opportunities for residents.

Additional public meetings, open houses, and outreach events are expected throughout 2026, along with the launch of an online public engagement platform for residents to give feedback.

The completed Housing Master Plan is expected to be presented to the Brownsville City Commission between March and June 2027.