Far-Field Model Committee discuss hiring competing firms

Corpus Christi’s Far-Field Model Committee met Thursday to discuss technical aspects of its model for the Inner Harbor Desalination Plant.

Two firms, Hayden and Sawyer, and Spheros, were evaluated for their qualifications, with Spheros scoring slightly higher.

The committee debated hiring both firms, for comprehensive analysis and peer review.

“My comment to that is, I want to get them both in a room and talk through it and see if there's any agreement on thought," Nick Winkelmann, Corpus Christi Water Interim Chief Operating Officer said. "… If one entity disagrees with some determination from the other entity, they can talk through it, and we can all work through it and come to some consensus conclusion.”

During Thursday’s meeting, committee members analyzed the need for comprehensive modeling of the Inner Harbor and surrounding areas. The members discussed factors like salinity, tidal influences and marine vessel traffic.

Members emphasized the need for detailed feedback and documentation, suggesting the use of existing data and frameworks to guide the model.

Potential environmental impacts of a proposed plant on the bay's salinity and oxygen levels were also discussed.

Corpus Christi officials will look to make the nearly-billion dollar Inner Harbor Desalination Plant a key factor to alleviate the city’s impending water crisis. Two of the city’s area water reservoirs, Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon, are both now below 10 percent full.