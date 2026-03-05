Lake Corpus Christi levels drop below 10 percent

As drought conditions continue across Texas, one of Corpus Christi’s major water reservoirs, Lake Corpus Christi, is in the single digits.

Lake Corpus Christi is at 9.9 percent capacity, according to the Texas Water Development Board's Water Data for Texas dashboard.

The man-made lake, about 35 miles northwest of the city, now sits at about 25,000-acre feet of water out of a conservation capacity of about 256,000-acre feet.

City Manager Peter Zanoni is expected to address the lake's latest drop Thursday. Corpus Christi's other two water reservoirs, Choke Canyon Reservoir is 8.3 percent full, and Lake Texana — about eight miles east of Edna — is at 55.9 percent capacity.