President Trump to visit Port of Corpus Christi on Friday

President Trump is scheduled to visit the Port of Corpus Christi on Friday.

His stop will be his first to the Coastal Bend since 2022 when he visited the area for a rally in Robstown.

His arrival before Tuesday’s primary election shines a light on several Texas-related issues, including recently redrawn congressional maps, and a US Senate primary race involving three Republican candidates where he has yet to make an endorsement.

President Trump has, however, endorsed other Republican candidates in other races prior to the March 3 primary election.

There’s been no indication whether the President will visit other communities while he’s in South Texas.