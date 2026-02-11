Researchers expand technology to detect harmful algal blooms along Texas coast

Researchers in South Texas say artificial intelligence models and advanced underwater imaging are helping them detect harmful algal blooms (HAB) like red tide earlier than before.

The technology, which includes AI models and imaging flowcytobots (IFCB), is projected to help state agencies protect wildlife and humans, as well as save millions in dollars for coastal businesses.

“And with this, this will allow us to know when toxic species are present and increasing,” said Dr. Laura Beecraft, an assistant researcher scientist at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s Harte Research Institute (HRI).

In the past, Texans have learned about impending HABs after negative impacts were already observed, such as fish kills. HRI researchers, including in the institute’s Coastal and Marine Geospatial Sciences lab, are currently working on creating automated warnings that could be sent to agencies, including Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“The state agencies will provide those warnings to relevant communities and businesses; and if necessary, they will inform local health officials if something like a beach closure is warranted in the case of a severe bloom. And then we just hope to provide more information to the general public about what's growing in their water.”

Beecraft said an app for general public viewing of the data is in the works. Officials also said the technology can reduce potential health risks and bridge data gaps on HABs that can inform future management measures.

“The short term, immediate ones,” Beecraft said, “reduce the incidence of human illness if and when a harmful algal bloom occurs, and help protect coastal businesses from economic loss, in particular the shellfish harvesting industry.”

Beecraft said when toxic blooms occur and the state agencies are able to do extra testing, then they may close shellfish harvesting so that people don't get sick from consuming contaminated seafood. Those businesses are less likely to lose its product. When the bloom ends, the shellfish will naturally filter out the toxin.

“The data not only provides those immediate benefits for early warning of HABs protecting human health and businesses,” Beecraft said. “But just the regular phytoplankton data; those are often of interest to our site partners as well.”

Currently, HRI manages IFCBs deployed at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department facility in Port O'Connor, as well as the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi. Additional instruments are planned for deployment this year at the Key Allegro Oyster Farm in Fulton along Aransas Bay and the Texas AgriLife, TPWD Hatchery in Flour Bluff in the upper Laguna Madre.

Beecraft said the IFCBs in the field need both a power source and internet. Officials deploy theirs with their own modems on cellular networks, and pull the data remotely.

“We monitor their operation remotely on a near daily basis to make sure everything's working properly,” Beecraft said. “We pull the data multiple times a day, so we have in pretty near real time or just a few hour delay, we know what's present at our different locations.”

Harmful algal blooms stem from an overgrowth of algal species that can cause die-offs of coastal wildlife and habitat. “Red tide” is a HAB that most Texans are familiar with. Institute officials said impacts to coastal tourism-based economies from HABs have been observed in the Gulf and elsewhere. In Texas, HABs have potential to threaten the oyster farming industry.

The technology is able to detect HABs like Karenia brevis, which causes red tide. Discolored water and the odor of dead and decaying marine life are telltale signs of red tide.

“[Karenia brevis] is a species that the IFCB is able to detect,” Beecraft said. “And in fact, ones operated by other researchers have detected blooms of Karenia brevis in this area in the past.”

Another HAB, dinophysis, produces toxins that can gather in shellfish to cause Diarrhetic Shellfish Poisoning (DSP) when the shellfish are eaten by people.