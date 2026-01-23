South Texas wildlife institutions prepare for cold weekend

Temperatures will drop as an arctic front makes its way across the state this weekend. Wildlife institutions in South Texas are making preparations to keep their coastal inhabitants safe.

As South Texas residents prepare their homes and supplies for the harsh conditions, wildlife centers and nonprofit organizations along the coast are making sure the animals in their care are safe as well.

"We're getting enough experience with these intense freezes now that we've got a well-oiled and proven plan," Texas State Aquarium CEO/President Jesse Gilbert said.

Gilbert also mentioned that the aquarium could assign a ride-out team to keep an eye on the animals. That decision will be made as early as Saturday.

"We start making sure that all the animals that need to be moved inside, that typically live outside, are moved," he said. "We've already run through all the heaters we run through, all the emergency power systems in the event that we see some emergency power issues."

Sea Turtle Inc. in South Padre Island is gearing up to help out turtles that will likely experience cold stun. Cold stun events happen when the water gets too cold for sea turtles to maintain their body temperature. As a result, they are still awake but unable to move or swim and could drown from being unable to lift their head to draw breath.

"This is something we are exceptionally ready for and plan for on an annual basis," Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight said. "So in these days in advance of the storm, it's really about, you know, operational review."

Knight said the organization is looking at communications with volunteers, making sure supplies are ready. Sea Turtle Inc. also have a boat response group that is getting ready for the weekend.

"So it's really just literally, the calm before the storm while we gear up," she said.

Once rescued from the water or shoreline Sea Turtle Inc, brings cold stun turtles back to their facility to slowly and safely increase their body temperature. When environmental conditions and water temperature stabilize, the rescued turtles are then brought back into the Gulf. The Gulf of Mexico is home to five of the seven sea turtle species: Loggerhead, Green, Hawksbill, Kemp’s Ridley and Leatherback.

To report stranded sea turtles in the South Padre Island area, call Sea Turtle Inc.’s 24/7, number at (956) 243-4361. To report injured, sick or dead turtles anywhere on the Texas coast, call the coast-wide sea turtle hotline: 1-866-TURTLE-5 (1-866-887-8535).