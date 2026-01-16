Corpus Christi City Council votes to update public speaker policies

Corpus Christi City Council will meet Jan. 20, but procedures for public comment at council meetings will change later this month.

This past Tuesday, council members passed a motion to move the General Public Comment Session from 5:30 p.m. to noon. The time allowed for each speaker was also modified by the motion.

Updated procedures for Public Comment at Council meetings will go into effect January 27:



If public speakers choose to comment on an agenda item during the General Public Comment session, they will not be allowed to speak again when the Council is considering the item.

All in-person speakers are allocated 3 minutes to speak.

For call-in or Webex speakers, residents are allowed up to 3 minutes to speak. Non-residents will have up to 1 minute.

Registration to speak will be required only for the noon General Public Comment Session. Speakers do not have to register to speak on a specific agenda item when it is being considered by the Council.

Registration is available online at CorpusChristiTX.gov/signin or in person at the kiosk located in City Hall. Registration is open from 8 a.m. Mondays to 11 a.m. Tuesdays when there is a City Council meeting.

