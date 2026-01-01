KEDT is Essential: Join us on Protect My Public Media Day

The loss of federal funding for public media last year dealt a devastating blow to more than 1,000 stations that have served American communities for generations.

For KEDT, federal support accounted for 39% of our operating budget. While our commitment to South Texas is unwavering, the elimination of federal funding has created an uncertain future for local public media stations nationwide as we work to sustain the local service communities rely on. Without restored funding, dozens of local public media stations are at risk of closure.

On June 4, we're taking part in Protect My Public Media Day to help protect the future of local public media stations. Visit ProtectMyPublicMedia.org to learn more.

KEDT exists to strengthen South Texans by providing the reliable, in-depth reporting and distinctive programming that reflects who we are and where we're headed.

You can make a difference. Visit ProtectMyPublicMedia.org to urge Congress to restore funding and help ensure local public media stations survive.

Our community's engagement has always been our greatest strength, and we’re grateful you’ve stood with us during this challenging time. With your advocacy and support, KEDT will continue to be the trusted resource South Texas depends on and deserves.

Together, we can protect the future of local public media stations.