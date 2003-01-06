5 Images
Alison Schuchs' Corpus Christi portrait group
Alison Schuchs 2
Alison Schuchs sketches her painting of Derek Galvan during a June 24 session at the Art Center of Corpus Christi. Schuchs is a featured artist for the exhibit "Portraitures: Four Perspectives" at the Beeville Art Museum.
Art Center Portrait Session 5
Fritz Schumacher paints a portrait of Derek Galvan during a June 24 session at the Art Center of Corpus Christi. (Gabriel Cando, KEDT)
Art Center Portrait Session 6
Jess Barrera (left) studies Derek Galvan during a June 24 portrait session at the Art Center of Corpus Christi. The sessions are held Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Gabriel Cando, KEDT)
Art Center Portrait Session 3
Alison Schuchs (right) is a Scottish-born, now Corpus Christi-based artist, whose portraits are featured in "Portraiture: Four Perspectives" at Beeville Art Museum through July 18. (Gabriel Cando, KEDT)
Art Center Portrait Session 2
Vianey Morales examines her portrait during a June 24 session at the Art Center of Corpus Christi. (Gabriel Cando, KEDT)
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