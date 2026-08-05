City of Victoria hires Ellis as deputy city manager
The City of Victoria has a new deputy city manager.
June Ellis brings in three decades of municipal experience, including executive leadership in municipal administration. He most recently served as assistant city manager in Beaumont.
Ellis will oversee the City of Victoria's public safety departments including its police and fire Departments, municipal court, and human resources department.
He will also support City Council relations and assist the city manager in overseeing day-to-day operations.