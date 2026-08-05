All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Victoria hires Ellis as deputy city manager

KEDT | By Rob Boscamp
Published August 5, 2026 at 6:13 AM CDT
June Ellis was hired by the City of Victoria as its new deputy city manager. Ellis was previously assistant city manager in Beaumont.
City of Victoria
June Ellis was hired by the City of Victoria as its new deputy city manager. Ellis was previously assistant city manager in Beaumont.

The City of Victoria has a new deputy city manager.

June Ellis brings in three decades of municipal experience, including executive leadership in municipal administration. He most recently served as assistant city manager in Beaumont.

Ellis will oversee the City of Victoria's public safety departments including its police and fire Departments, municipal court, and human resources department.

He will also support City Council relations and assist the city manager in overseeing day-to-day operations.
Rob Boscamp
See stories by Rob Boscamp